Assembly of the Ford’s 1 millionth Transit

Watch the assembly of Ford’s 1 millionth Transit being built at the Kansas City assembly plant.

The 2021 Ford Transit is equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Starting price for the Transit is $35,270.

The Transit seats 2 people in the front but can be fitted to comfortably seat up to 15 people.

There are 3 roof heights to choose from, as well as 3 body lengths, and 2 powertrains.

There are also safety features to choose from like pre-collision assist, lane-keeping system and much more.

