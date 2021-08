Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Counting down to Christmas has never been so magical.

Open the cover of this captivating collectible to reveal a stunning pop-up Christmas Tree standing above 25 compartments filled with removable and displayable ornaments like Cinderella's glass slipper, Tiana's water lily, Rapunzel's frying pan and more.Also inside is a 28-page softcover guidebook containing fascinating facts about the Disney Princesses and their ornaments.