Ford Bronco being assembled

Watch as a new Ford Bronco is birthed from this Ford assembly plant.

The Ford Bronco is no longer a ghost.

The mythical qualities that surrounded its first life — from 1960s cult classic to ‘90s gas-guzzler — are giving way to a modern vehicle you can buy right now.

It will take a minute for you to actually get your Bronco, as Ford has an order bank of 125,000, but the Bronco is real again.

Hell, we’ve even driven it twice now this summer.

