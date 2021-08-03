NYC launches vaccine mandate for indoor activities

New York City on Tuesday became the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccine for some indoor activities at restaurants, fitness centers and some entertainment venues.

“Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that.

But for so many people, this is going to be a lifesaving act, that we are putting a mandate in place that is going to guarantee a much higher level of vaccination in this city.

And that is the key to protecting people, and the key to our recovery.” For NY Mayor Bill DeBlasio, the announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at encouraging more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the nation's most populous city… about 60% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose.

The program will be called "The Key to NYC Pass." "You'll have the key.

You can open the door.

But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate many things.

That's the point we're trying to get across." NYC’s requirement of proof of at least one dose of the vaccine, which is set to start a trial run August 16th and go in into full effect in September… follows on the heels of similar requirements in France.

Eager to get New York City, a key tourist attraction, back up and running - private businesses were already starting to tell would-be customers: show proof of vaccination or stay home.

High-end fitness center Equinox and its popular Soul Cycle centers announced Monday that it would require one-time proof of vaccination to enter its fitness clubs in New York City beginning in September.

And the neon lights of Broadway are about to shine bright again- but ticket holders will have to have proof of vaccination to take a seat.

As part of the plan, physical and digital versions of the vaccine card, as well as apps used by the city and state will be accepted as proof.

This is in stark contrast to other parts of the country, like Florida where the Delta variant is spreading rapidly, and Governor Ron DeSantis is refusing to impose any and all restrictions.