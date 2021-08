'Not a freak accident': Beirut marks a year since devastating blast

On August 4, 2020, an explosion in Beirut Port killed more than 200 people, injured 6,000 others, displaced over 300,000 people and destroyed most of Beirut’s central and eastern districts.

The official investigation into the blast has stalled, and questions about how and why this bloodbath happened remain unanswered.

CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports from Beirut.