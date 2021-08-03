Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Here’s you guide to all the most popular TikTok hair trends — good and bad

TikTok is full of all the latest hair crazes, but not all of them are actually reliable.experts from Headquarters, a new research-based haircare line have weighed in on a few of TikTok's most popular hair trends.Does rinsing your hair with rice water result in longer hair?

Nope.Does parting your hair the same way lead to hair loss?

Rocking the same part every day can have serious consequences.Does using mayonnaise as a hair mask actually make it shiny?

This hair hack actually works.Is it a good idea to incorporate aloe vera into your hair routine?

Yes, aloe vera can help strengthen your hair