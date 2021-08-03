A TikTok-famous lip reader is spilling tea celebrities didn't want you to know

People send Nina requests to interpret moments when celebs aren't miked and she does her best to spill the tea.

"My bio says that there's no way I can be sure what's being said because there's no way I can confidently say 100 percent, I am always right," she said.

Nina claimed she has been told by many people that her reads have been correct or accurate some of the time or totally wrong.

"I can read lips but sometimes, I'm not right," she explained.

Lip-reading is extremely tricky because it is dependent on the quality of the speaker and the lip reader's own language background.

Not to mention, there are many words that may appear identical to a lip reader.

For example, in 2017 when a group of U.K. researchers at the University of Oxford created a lip reading algorithm the results were considered impressive.

The computer was only 50 percent accurate.

But that was a huge improvement compared to the professional lip readers in the study who were largely less than 25 percent accurate