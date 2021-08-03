Barack Obama to Throw Giant Birthday Bash Despite Surge in COVID-19 Variant

Barack Obama to Throw, Giant Birthday Bash, Despite Surge in COVID-19 Variant.

Barack Obama is set to turn 60 years old on August 4.

.

The former president will be celebrating the occasion this weekend with a big bash at his Martha’s Vineyard estate.

.

According to multiple media outlets, the party will have 475 guests in attendance.

.

Among them will be director Steven Spielberg, actor George Clooney and famed TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

.

Among them will be director Steven Spielberg, actor George Clooney and famed TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

.

Among them will be director Steven Spielberg, actor George Clooney and famed TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

.

All guests are reportedly required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They will also reportedly have to submit a negative test result before being allowed to enter the party.

Sources say that the party will be held outside and a “COVID-19 coordinator” will be tasked with overseeing the party.

.

It is not clear if there will be a mandatory mask policy.

.

Obama’s party comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States spurred on by the delta variant.

.

The COVID-19 variant is highly transmissible.

Recent data also suggests that vaccinated people are able to transmit the virus.

.

This information has prompted the CDC to recommend high risk areas reintroduce COVID-19 safety protocols for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via NPR.

Martha’s Vineyard is not currently deemed at a high risk of COVID-19 outbreak.

However, in early July a nearby town, Provincetown, Massachusetts, experienced an outbreak of 496 cases.

Of those infected, 74 percent occurred in fully vaccinated people