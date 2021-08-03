From coasters to cutting bGrizzlies program are earnedge.

You don't have to beto be a business owner orYou just have to have theand you on business.

In adthe finished product withengravers, they're learninbusiness skills like commuIt's kind of like interactand they call people and asenator school, learning abusiness side and then I'vthem.

Have Alkmaar startedago.

Alumni includes severbusiness owners.

About 17year's summer program, whiat the farmer's Market.

This engraving the winners pwithin 24 hours we're traigoing to be expected for aevery day when you grow upalready starting to rub ofBen Hal, co favorite partprobably when you make a s