Palm Beach County pediatrician seeing 'huge surge' in COVID-19 cases among children

Get vaccinated and make sure your child wears a mask in school.
That was the urgent message from a Palm Beach County pediatrician on Tuesday who said her office is seeing a "huge surge" in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19.
Get vaccinated and make sure your child wears a mask in school.
That was the urgent message from a Palm Beach County pediatrician on Tuesday who said her office is seeing a "huge surge" in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19.
The CDC's federal eviction moratorium expired July 31. Palm Beach County currently has over 1,000 open eviction cases.
Some assisted living facilities in South Florida are updating their policies for visitors because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.