New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
New York City became the first major American city Tuesday to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms.
New York City on Tuesday became the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccine for some indoor activities at restaurants,..