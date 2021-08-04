COVID: SF Has No Immediate Plans To Open More Test Sites Despite Higher Demand

The surge in COVID cases has more people trying to get tested.
Kenny Choi reports in San Francisco, the lines are longer and wait times have increased, but there is no immediate plan to expand test sites.
The surge in COVID cases has more people trying to get tested.
Kenny Choi reports in San Francisco, the lines are longer and wait times have increased, but there is no immediate plan to expand test sites.
As COVID cases spike, more people are realizing they need to get tested. As Kenny Choi reports, every Bay Area County Health..
By Matthew Prescott*
The art and science of decisionmaking begin with the establishment of an effective, efficient, and..
By James Borton
Vietnam recognizes that the transition to green energy has never been more urgent. As one of the..