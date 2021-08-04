Miami Beach Law In Rough Arrest Comes Under Scrutiny

Shocking video showing a Miami Beach officer tackling a person videotaping the rough arrest that resulted in five officers being charged with first-degree battery and an ordinance recently passed by the commission arguably justifies the behavior.
WEB EXTRA: Surveillance Video Of Rough Arrests That Led To Criminal Charges Filed Against 5 Miami Beach Officers
CBS4 Miami
