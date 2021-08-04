A Return To Salem's Lot Movie (1987) - Michael Moriarty, Andrew Duggan, Samuel Fuller

A Return To Salem's Lot Movie (1987) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The terrifying tale of Salem's Lot continues in the shocking and satirical A Return To Salem's Lot!

Beneath the quaint, picture-perfect exterior of a small New England community lurks an unsettling, undead evil: vampires.

When fresh blood comes to town in the form of amoral anthropologist Joe Weber and his son Jeremy, the vampires employ the father to document their story.

But when the stakes are raised, Joe must take on the hellish horde or lose his son ... and his soul.

Directed and co-written by genre legend Larry Cohen (the It's Alive trilogy, Black Caesar, God Told Me To) and featuring Michael Moriarty (the star of Cohen's Q: The Winged Serpent), A Return To Salem's Lot is a ghoulishly clever follow-up to the hit miniseries based on master of horror Stephen King's acclaimed novel.