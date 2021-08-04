THE MANSON BROTHERS MIDNIGHT ZOMBIE MASSACRE Movie

THE MANSON BROTHERS MIDNIGHT ZOMBIE MASSACRE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Wrestling's most hated tag team, The MANSON BROTHERS, now in the twilight of their careers and relegated to doing smaller wrestling promotions, take a MIDNIGHT cage match on Halloween night, only to find themselves trapped in the arena with wrestlers and fans infected with a mutated rabies ZOMBIE virus.

Armed only with their wrestling skills, and enchanted lucha libre masks, they must fight for their lives and ensure the virus is contained to prevent an all-out MASSACRE and pandemic.

Directed by: Max Martini Release date: September 10, 2021 (US)(VOD)