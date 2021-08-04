WHO YOU THINK I AM Movie

WHO YOU THINK I AM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Academy Award winner, Juliette Binoche, balances cunning and vulnerability in this romantic cyber-drama turned psychological thriller from writer-director Safy Nebbou.

Ghosted by her hunky twentysomething lover, Claire (Binoche), a middle-aged professor and single mom, creates a fake Facebook profile to do a little undetected online snooping.

But when her 24-year-old avatar “Clara” is friended by her ex’s equally attractive roommate (François Civil), superficial correspondence quickly escalates towards intense intimacy and uncontrollable obsession.

Adapted from Camille Laurens’ best-selling novel —and co-scripted by Julie Peyr, a regular collaborator of Arnaud Desplechin—Who You Think I Am blends genres and bends reality to dizzying effect.

Official Selection of the Berlin International Film Festival.