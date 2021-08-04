Lorelei Movie Clip - I Can't Believe It

Lorelei Movie Clip - I Can't Believe It - Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) has been in prison for 15 years for armed robbery.

Upon his release, he returns to his blue-collar hometown and inadvertently reconnects with his high school girlfriend, Dolores (Jena Malone), now a single mother struggling to support her three kids.

Soon after their reunion, Wayland moves in with the chaotic family and becomes a reluctant, yet much needed father figure.

Struggling to pay the bills, Wayland finds himself drawn back to his old ways as Dolores yearns to realize her pre-motherhood dreams. Directed By: Sabrina Doyle Starring: Jena Malone and Pablo Schreiber Release Date: 7/30/21