OMG ! Farhan Akhtar's GF Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On Their Marriage Plan

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for the last three years and counting.
Their marriage rumours floated last year and now Shibani opens up on them tying the knot.
Watch the video to know what's in her mind.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for the last three years and counting.
Their marriage rumours floated last year and now Shibani opens up on them tying the knot.
Watch the video to know what's in her mind.
Shibani Dandekar has opened up about taking her relationship with Farhan Akhtar to the next level. In a recent interview, the..