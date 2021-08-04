OMG ! Farhan Akhtar's GF Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On Their Marriage Plan
OMG ! Farhan Akhtar's GF Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On Their Marriage Plan

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for the last three years and counting.

Their marriage rumours floated last year and now Shibani opens up on them tying the knot.

Watch the video to know what's in her mind.