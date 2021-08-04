Massive Melting Event Strikes Greenland Due to Heat Wave

GREENLAND — A ‘massive melting event’ has affected Greenland’s ice sheet during a heat wave that has brought temperatures more than twice as hot as seasonal averages, according to Danish researchers cited by Agence France Presse.

Since Wednesday the ice sheet has melted by close to 8 billion metric tons a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, according to tracking site Polar Portal website, which is run by Danish researchers.

While this loss of volume was not as extreme as the largest single-day melting event in 2019, the researchers say the area over which melting took place is actually larger than two years ago.