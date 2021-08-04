Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain finishes with bronze| Boxing match| Oneindia News
India's Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey via unanimous decision on Wednesday.

