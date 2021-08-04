Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain finishes with bronze| Boxing match| Oneindia News

India's Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey via unanimous decision on Wednesday.
#Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain #TokyoOlympics
India's Lovlina Borgohain took home the bronze medal after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey via unanimous decision on Wednesday.
#Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain #TokyoOlympics
PV Sindhu has arrived in India after she grabbed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in..
Lovlina Borgohain has scripted history! She has assured India of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after beating former world..