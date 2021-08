Bronze medallist Sky Brown hopes to inspire skateboarders

Bronze medallist Sky Brown says she hopes more people will start skateboarding after watching the 2020 Olympics.

Brown, 13, has become Great Britain's youngest medal winner at the Olympics breaking swimmer Margery Hinton's record from the 1928 Games.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn