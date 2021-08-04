NY governor harassed 11 women: Report | Biden urges Andrew Cuomo to resign | Oneindia News
Explosive charges have been made against NY governor Andrew Cuomo.

An indepedent investigation has found that he sexually harassed at least 11 women including employees.

