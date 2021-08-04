Jennifer Aniston has cut people from her life over their 'anti-vax' views
During a chat with InStyle magazine, the actress opened up about the strict protocols the cast had to abide by on the set of the second season of The Morning Show, and went on explain that she doesn't have time for people who "refuse" to take up offers of Covid-19 vaccinations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.