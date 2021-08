Yummy Answers: Can we bake a cake without a recipe?

National Day is here, and in honour of that, we're going to bake a local favourite: the pandan chiffon cake! The only problem is, we're doing it without a recipe.

Let's see if our inner baking guru will manifest! Yummy Answers is about answering all the questions you might have about kitchen hacks, tiktok recipes, old wives’ tales (for the kitchen) and more.

For more Yummy!

Content, visit here!