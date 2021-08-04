India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier begins sea trials | INS Vikrant | Watch | Oneindia News
Today, the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier of India began its sea trials off the coast of Kochi.

It will be named INS Vikrant after being commissioned.

