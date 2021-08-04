Rise Of The Footsoldier Origins

Rise Of The Footsoldier Origins Movie Red Band trailer - Plot synopsis: When a down-on-his-luck Tony Tucker lands a job as a nightclub doorman after saving the owner’s grandson, he will do whatever it takes to rise to the top of the game.

Teaming up with Essex heavyweight Bernard O’Mahoney at the height of the 1980s rave scene, Tucker could do no wrong.

A voracious appetite for money, drugs, and a glamorous lifestyle soon develops, fuelling his growingly audacious ventures and seeing him join forces with Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe to capitalise on the drug-boom.

Packed with fights, revenges, and explosions, the ultimate origin story brings Rise Of The Footsoldier full circle, and tackles many of the franchise’s previously unanswered questions.