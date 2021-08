Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya in final, assures India of at least Silver| Oneindia News

Ravi Dahiya assured India of at least a silver medal in wrestling when he booked his place in the final of men's freestyle 57 kg at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old wrestler was trailing Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan 7-9 in the semifinal when he pinned his opponent to be declared winner by fall.

