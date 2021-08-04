Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Warmer and drier weather will return to the Colorado mountains.
We'll see a few showers near Denver this morning, but sunshine and 80s this afternoon.
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.