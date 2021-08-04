Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Duration: 01:53s 0 shares 1 views
Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast
Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Warmer and drier weather will return to the Colorado mountains.

We'll see a few showers near Denver this morning, but sunshine and 80s this afternoon.

WIN STREAK IN OLYMPIC PLAY.WE ARE TURNING T WEATHERCORNER TODAY.SKIES ARE CLEAR THIS AFTERNOON.GOOD NEWS, FLASH FLOOD WATCHESHAVE EXPIRED.

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage