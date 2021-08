'Use it again and again': The future of Colorado Springs water

WE ARE TAKING A LOOK AT ATWHCOULD BE A MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TOTHE E THFUTURE OF OUR LOCALWATER SUPP.

LYIT'S A WAY TO TAKE THE WATERWE'VE USED IN OUR HOMES, THENUSE IT AGAIN AND AGA.

INTHERE'S A FIRST OF IT'S KINDMOBILE DEMONSTRATION UNIT ABOUTTO OPEN FOR ANYONE WHO WANTS TOLEARN MORE.OUR BILL FOLSOM GOT THE FIRSTLOOK.LIFEBLOOD FOR LANDSCAPES...JUSTLESS THAN 50 PERCENT OF WATERGETS USED OUTSIDE.INSIDE WATER, IS JUST OVER50%.....ONLY NEARLY 90% OF ITENDS UP DOWN THE DRAIN.WATER ENGINEERS HA AVE PN.LA" ABLE TO USE THAT WATER UNITLIT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMOREIN,OTHER WORDS THERE'S NO DOWNSTREAM USE HAS CLAIM ON THATO SWE CAN USE IT AGAIN AND AGAIN."KIRK OS LDIS A WATER ENGINEERWITH COLORADO SPRINGS UTILITIES.HE'S STANDING IN FRONT OF A NEWDEMONSTRATION TRAILER THATSHOWSECAS WORK HE'S DOING ALONGWITH LEADING WATER INNOVATIONRESEARCHS ERAT THE COLORADOSCHOOL OF MINES.PRODUCE A HIGH QUALITY WATERTHAT IS SIMILAR TO WATER QUALITYTHAT FOLKS ARE USED TO GETNGTITHROUGH OUR SYSTEM." RESERVOIRSLIKE LAKE POWELL DROPPINTOGCRITICALLY LOW LEVELS SHOWS THEREASON FOR A SYSTELIM KE THIS.THIS COLLABORATION STARTING INCOLORADO SPRINGS HAS MUCHBROADER INTERE.

ST" THE ENTIRE WEST IS STRUGGLINGWITH THE COLORADO RIVERSITUATION AND WATER PPLYSUGENERAL." A SHOW AND TELL OFFUTURE RECLAEDIMWATER...SCRUBBEDSO CLEAN YOU CAN DRINK IT.WATER TREATED FOR RELEASE ESGOTHROUGH A PRE-FILTER TO GET RIDOF SOLIDS.....NEXT AOZN ONE GASIS ADDED TO BREAK DOWN ORGANICCOMPOUNDS.SCIENCE THEN ENHANCES ANDCOMPRESSES A NATURAL BIOLOGICALPROCESS WITH CARBON FILTERS." THOSE MICRORGANISMS CONSUMETHE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS THAT HE AVBEEN BROKEN DOWN BY OZON" E.WATER THEN FORCED THROUGH ANADVANCED CERAMIC FILR TE" THE PORE SIZE IS ABOUT THEDIAMITTER OF ONE 100TH OF YOURHARI." ANOTHER CHARCOAL FILTER,THEN AN ULTRAVIOLET LIGHTTRIGGERS AN OXIDATION TREATMENTTO ATTACK AND STILERIZE." ANOTHER BARRIER TO DESTROYTHOSE COMPOUNDS."CLEAN AND TREATED FOR STORAGE." YOU CAN GET THE EXPLANION,ATTHE DEMONSTRATION OF THE WHOLEPRESOCS.USUALLY YOU SAY SEEING ISBELIEVING, IN THIS CASE EYTHWANT YOU TO TASE TO BELIEVE-- IFYOU DARE.I DA.

RETASTES JUST LIKE WATER." CRYALSTCLEAR...FROM THE AFTERMATH OF EVERY KINDOF USEIN A HOME OR BUSINESS.A DEMONSTRATION.... FOR NOW." IT'S ONE WE'RE COUNTING ON INTERM OF OUR WATER SUPPLYTUFURE." WATCHING OUT FOR YOUCOLORADO SPRINGS, LLBI FOLSOMNEWS 5