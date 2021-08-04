18-year-old man arrested after a man and woman died in house fire in Tipton, UK

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a man died and a woman was rushed to hospital following a house fire.Firefighters dashed to the mid-terraced property in Tipton, West Mids., after the blaze broke out at 8.10pm on Tuesday (3/8).A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene along with his pet dog which also perished in the flames.A woman in her 30s was rescued and rushed to hospital suffering with smoke inhalation.An 18-year-old woman - who police believe is known to the victims - was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. She is currently in custody for questioning.Superintendent Phil Asquith, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life. "Two of our officers were passing through the area at the time and were first on the scene. "They bravely went into the address but the intensity of the fire forced them back."This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services. "We're all very grateful for the support and understanding from people in the area."Rescue teams, including two ambulances, firefighters and police, raced to the scene after neighbours dialled 999.A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival at the scene, crews found two occupants who had been rescued from the property by fire colleagues and were being given CPR."One occupant, a man, was in a critical condition. "The team of ambulance staff immediately commenced advanced life support on scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services team, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later."The second occupant, a woman, received advanced treatment by ambulance staff who were able to stabilise her condition before she was conveyed on blue lights to Russells Hall Hospital for further emergency care."*Video filmed 4th July 2021.

