Sturgeon: PM has to explain why he declined Scotland meeting

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "odd and strange" Boris Johnson declined an offer to meet during his two-day visit to Scotland.

She says whilst the prime minister has spoken about working together throughout the Covid crisis, it's for him to explain why he did not follow through on the opportunity.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn