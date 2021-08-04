Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift

A young couple is arguing over a birthday gift.

But some think it's a sign they should break up.The girlfriend shared the incident on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.She got her boyfriend a couple of presents for his 21st birthday.But when he received them, he immediately lashed out and accused her of being manipulative."My boyfriend turned 21 last week, and I bought him a new video game he had been wanting and a T-shirt," she said.The boyfriend started ignoring her after that, so she asked him what's wrong."he finally said it was unfair that I got him birthday presents because now he's going to have to get me something for my birthday and that I am being manipulative," she said."I told him it is the thought that counts and that he doesn't have to get me anything but that if he does, I'd be happy with just a card, but he keeps saying he is unsure he can deal with a materialistic girlfriend".Reddit users thought the boyfriend was not exactly a keeper."Ask for the gifts back or dump the guy.

Or both," a person said