Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson's 'odd' decision not to meet her during Scotland visit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not feel “snubbed” by the Prime Minister’s failure to meet her on his two-day visit to Scotland, but believes it is a “missed opportunity”.She told broadcasters: “I don’t feel snubbed.

I think most people will think it’s a bit odd, and a bit strange, that we’ve got a Prime Minister visiting Scotland who talks a lot, rightly, about the need – despite our political differences – for us to work together where we can on getting through Covid and into Covid recovery, but doesn’t take the opportunity when in Scotland to come and talk to me directly about how we might co-operate and work together.“I think people will just find that strange and it’s for Boris Johnson to explain, I suppose, why.“This would be the first opportunity, given Covid, for us to sit down, appropriately socially distanced and have a face-to-face chat.

I think it would have been a good opportunity."