Rajasthan: SDRF rescues 40 passengers from bus stuck in overflowing stream in Kota

In Rajasthan, a state roadways bus carrying 40 passengers got stuck in an overflowing stream in Kota's Itawa area after torrential rain.

SDRF team reached the spot and carried out a risky rescue operation which was caught on camera.

