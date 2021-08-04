Skip to main content
Dow Movers: AMGN, NKE

Dow Movers: AMGN, NKE
Dow Movers: AMGN, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%.

Year to date, Nike registers a 21.4% gain.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%.

Year to date, Nike registers a 21.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.6%.

Amgen is showing a gain of 3.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.6%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.2% on the day.

