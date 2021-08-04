S&P 500 Movers: UNM, PAYC

Year to date, Paycom Software has lost about 3.1% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Paycom Software topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Unum Group, trading down 8.0%.

Unum Group is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Motors, trading down 7.7%, and DaVita, trading up 8.2% on the day.