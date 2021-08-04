Eyes top the list of body parts failing Americans working from home

A new survey of 2,000 general population Americans has discovered two in three respondents have suffered physical pain since they began working from home last year, and the average person wakes up with muscle and joint pain nine times per month.Similarly, people will wake up with a headache or eye pain seven times per month.With or without pain, 48% of respondents have started working in a hybrid setting — spending half of their time in the office and the other half working from home.