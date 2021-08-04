President Biden Calls on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign

President Joe Biden made the statement on Aug.

3, .

The same day that the NY attorney general revealed that Gov.

Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed several women.

Gov.

Cuomo has been under investigation for inappropriate behavior for some time.

When asked by a reporter if he thought Cuomo should resign, Biden answered succinctly.

Yes, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

In the event that Cuomo refuses to leave office, Biden was asked if he thought the NY governor should be removed.

Let’s take one thing at a time, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, has denied the findings of the investigation.

Despite a friendship between the president and NY governor, Biden indicated that he had not spoken with Cuomo... ... and that his understanding of Cuomo's conduct was based on the findings of the investigation.

All I know is the end result, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Since the investigation's findings were announced, Cuomo has gone on the defensive indicating he will not resign.

[The] facts are much different from what has been portrayed, Andrew Cuomo, NY Governor, via 'The New York Times'