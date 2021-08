Top Chicago Pediatricians Urge Parents To Vaccinate Kids, But Wear Masks Now

Back-to-school is just around the corner, and with COVID cases surging, there are questions about safety.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports pediatric experts with Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance urged parents and school leaders to follow the science, and take precautions by getting eligible kids vaccinated and having all students and teachers mask up at school.