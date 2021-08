Family Focus: Teen relationship guide for parents

FAMILY FOCUS SEEMS LIKE ANO-WIN SITUATION FOR PARENTSSCENE YOU WANT TO SETBOUNDARIES, BUT YOU DON'T WANTTO BE TOO CONTROLLING YOUWORRY, BUT THEY ALSO NEED TOMAKE THEIR OWN MISTAKES.

THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH USI'M GLAD TO BE HERE ISIMPORTANT TOPIC IT ISESPECIALLY FOR PARENTS WHOI'VE GOT MY PEN AND PAPERREADY I NEED YOU RIGHT NOWBECAUSE TEEN DATING IS SUCH AWILD RIDE RIGHT FILLED WITHUPS AND DOWNS FOR TEENSGROWN-UPS CHARGED WITH THEIRCARE AS WELL.

AND WE BALANCETHIS ALL NOT JUST FOR PARENTSBUT ALSO FOR TEENAGERS SO IWANT TO FIRST TALK ABOUTSETTING LIMITS NOT NECESSARILYFOR A PARENT TO SAY NO YOUCAN'T DO THIS.

BUT FOR ATEENAGER TO BE MORE EMPOWEREDTHEMSELF TO SET THEIR OWNLIMITS.YEAH, THOSE ARE GREATPOINTS.

ONE OF THE VERY FIRSTAND MOST IMPORTANT THINGS TOREMEMBER IS THAT A 14 YEAR-OLDTODAY IS LIKE A 16 YEAR-OLD INTHE 20TH CENTURY WERE IN THE20% OR THAT'S THE FIRST THINGTO REMEMBER THE OTHER THING ISPARENTS REALLY NEED TO STARTEARLY THIS HABIT OF I'M SAYINGTHAT TODDLERS IS THAT YOURBOYFRIEND IS THAT YOURRELATIONSHIPS AND THAT'S KIDSUP SO WHEN THEY GET TO BETEENAGERS THEY IMAGINE THATANY KIND OF LIKING MUST MEANTHAT THEY ARE TO BEROMANTICALLY INVOLVED AND ITCAUSES SOME RELATIONSHIPS TOGO WAY TOO FAST THAT INCONJUNCTION WITH SOME OF THEMOVIES AND YOU KNOW OTHERTHINGS THAT THERE ARE WATCHINGARE THINGS TO REMEMBER I THINKFOR PARENTS IT IS A VERYDELICATE BALANCE OF CONTROLAND YOU KNOW BEING WILLING TOLET GO TEENAGERS ARE IN THEPROCESS OF TRYING TO LEARN TOBE ADULTS SO WE HAVE TO TREATTHEM IN THAT WAY RATHER THANSTILL TRYING TO TREAT THEM ASCHILDREN.

I WOULD SAY IT HADYOU HAVE TO TEACH YOUR CHILDABOUT CONSENT YOUR BODYBELONGS TO YOU.

SOME OF THEMESSAGES THEY GET IN SCHOOL,ESPECIALLY FROM COACHES,LIMITS.

WE JUST SAW THAT ISSUEWITH BILES YES PLAYS INTOTHEIR ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIPSTHAT WE NEED TO PULL BACK FROMTHAT KIND OF BEHAVIOR.

WE ALSONEED TO REMIND ABOUT THE COSTOF A RELATIONSHIP SO TEACHINGTHEM HOW TO LET GO HOW TOBREAK UP WELL.

WELL THAT'S AAND BALANCING THE COST OFTHAT RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE ITIS SO IMPORTANT FOR TEENS TOREALIZE THAT THEY HAVE THEFREEDOM ALSO TO DO OTHERHEALTHY BALANCE WITHIN THEIRRELATIONSHIP.YEAH, BUT YOU KNOWTEENAGERS TEND TO HYPER ONTO FOCUS ON RELATIONSHIPSTHERE WHEN THEY HAVE BESTFRIENDS IN HIGH SCHOOL.

IT ISTHE BEST FRIEND THEY WILL EVERHAVE IN THEIR LIFE.

RIGHT SOTHE IDEA OF GETTING THEM TO TODIFFICULT BECAUSE JUST THETEEN BRAIN AT THAT TIME ISALSO HAS ALREADY HYPERFOCUSSED ON WHATEVER'S INFRONT OF THEM.

WHATEVERTHEY'RE MOST INTERESTED IN SOI THINK IT'S MORE KEEPING THECHANNELS OF CONVERSATION OPENIN FOR PARENTS THAT'S HARD THEPARENTS HAVE TO PULL BACK ONTHE RINGS THINGS I 80 WHEN ACHILD SAYS YOU KNOW OURTEENAGER SAYS, I'M YOU KNOW,I'M I'M REALLY CONCERNED ABOUTMY FRIEND TOM, YOU KNOW HE'SINTERESTED ME.

BUT HE'S ALSOSMOKING A LOT OF DOUGH AND THEMOTHER SAYS ARE YOU THINKINGYOU KNOW, FREAKING OUT RIGHTBACK NOT TO ESCALATE THEPROBLEM BUT JUST STAY WITH.THE EXPERIENCE OF LISTENINGDAY WITH A COMMENT THAT DON'TDO IT RIGHT THEN.BECAUSE YOU SHUT YOUR TEAMDOWN WELL THAT'S A REALLY GOODPOINT YOU MAKE BECAUSE WHENYOU SHUT THEM DOWN YOU CLOSEOFF THE FACT THAT HIGH SCHOOLRELATIONSHIPS CAN BE REALLYGOOD FOR TEENS.

YOU MENTIONEDA GOOD TRAINING GROUND FORTHEM.

THERE'S ALSO THAT FACETO FACE INTERACTION.

HOPEFULLYRIGHT THERE NOT JUST HAVINGTHEIR TEEN RELATIONSHIP ONTEXTING.

SOCIAL MEDIA.

THERE'SA LOT OF THAT.THERE'S A LOT FEEL VERYREAL TO THEM IN A WAY THATIT'S HARD FOR THEIR ELDERS TOUNDERSTAND, BUT THEY HAVELEARNED TO LIVE MOST OF THEIRLIFE IN A VIRTUAL WORLD, SOTHE VIRTUAL WORLD FEELSAUTHENTIC EVEN THOUGH IT'S NOTINTERESTING AND THAT I FOUNDIN COACHING TEENS IS ACTUALLYMORE INTERACTION FROM PARENTSBUT RATHER TIME IN NATURE WHENTHEY WERE TEENAGERS GET OUTTHE NATURAL WORLD BE GOINGHIKING OR CAMPING OR ANYTHINGGARDENING ANYTHING THAT GETSOTHER KINDS OF SESSIONS THATTHEY TEND TOWARD.YOU KNOW WHAT HEARING FROMYOU JOE IS BASICALLY THEBOTTOM LINE IS GIVE YOUR TEAMLITTLE TRUST.

SOME FREEDOM BUTTHEN FIND THEMSELVES I WASRAISED IN A VERY STRICTHOUSEHOLD COULDN'T DATE ISTARTED RAISING MY TEAM IS THESAME WAY REALLY FOUND OUT THATTHAT WAS NOT WORKING AND IFREEDOM COMES AT TRUST AND.I FIND THAT MY DAUGHTERSACTUALLY HOME EARLIER AND HOMEA LOT MORE AND IT'S BEEN MOREOF A POSITIVE POSITIVERELATIONSHIP NOT JUST FOR HERWITH HER FRIENDS AND HERRELATIONSHIPS, BUT FOR US ASGREAT ADVICE, THIS MORNING.JOEY GARCIA HELPING US