Tokyo 2020 round-up: Katarina Johnson-Thompson agony as GB add to gold haul

Team GB continued to build their medal haul on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.There was, however, bitter disappointment for Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon as the world champion pulled up in the 200 metres through injury.Ben Maher secured individual showjumping gold at Tokyo Equestrian Park to cap off what had otherwise been another positive day for Team GB.