Poll: 59% of New Yorkers think Cuomo should quit

The Marist survey comes a day after an independent investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

"I hope he has the decency to resign today." "I thought he should have resigned a long time ago." "He should.

We don't need creeps running the government." New Yorkers are not shy about voicing their opinions.

And according to a Marist poll out Wednesday, some 59 percent of them think New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should quit after an investigation found he groped, kissed, or made suggestive comments to multiple women.

The poll comes a day after New York Attorney General Letitia James made the findings public: "The investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexual and sexual nature." Cuomo responded with a pre-recorded statement that flat-out denied the allegations: "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." But a chorus of Democrats from the state assembly to the White House called on the governor to step down.

"I think he should resign." Cuomo has shown no signs of bowing to pressure, from the president, from polls, or from people on the street, such as Lily Nevins-Perle.

"I would hope he would resign and set a better precedent, because I feel like everyone is getting sexual allegations and they should stop entirely.

People should stop abusing women.

But I don't know if he will."