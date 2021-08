Pour a cold one for your dog with Anheuser-Busch’s latest brew

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Budweiser, Michelob, Busch, and many other beer and alcohol brands, is a market leader of innovation for alcoholic beverages of the future.

Over the past 10 years, there has been a major cultural shift in drinking behaviors, especially among younger generations.

Anheuser-Busch found a new way to put its customers first—by putting their dogs first.

Dog Brew is an alcohol-free bone broth product for dogs.