Mom is horrified to realize 1-year-old has been drinking water out of the dog bowl

A mom caught her baby red-handed drinking from the family dog's waterbowl, and TikTok can't stop cracking up.Carrie Schwanke (@mrs_schwanke) amassed nearly 100,000 views when she posted the hilarious footage to her TikTok account.The video begins with Carrie looking shamefully at the camera, shaking her head, with her hand clasped to her mouth.The video then cuts to her baby toddling down the hallway, empty cup in hand.He then squats by the dog's water bowl and fills the cup.While Mom might have been shocked by her discovery, TikTokers were quick to find the humor in the situation