People on TikTok are using audio from an old Disney cartoon to rate their favorite things

People on TikTok are using audio from an old Disney cartoon to rate their favorite things and not-so-favorite things.People on TikTok are using audio from an old Disney cartoon to rate their favorite things and not-so-favorite things.In the "I like you, have a cupcake," trend, people name what they like and dislike in a range of categories from celebrities to grammar.In the "I like you, have a cupcake," trend, people name what they like and dislike in a range of categories from celebrities to grammar.Fish Hooks was a popular animated series that aired for three seasons from 2010 to 2014.Fish Hooks was a popular animated series that aired for three seasons from 2010 to 2014.In a scene, Albert Glass, a nerdy glassfish, voiced by The Middle's Atticus Shaffer, doles out cupcakes to his class.In a scene, Albert Glass, a nerdy glassfish, voiced by The Middle's Atticus Shaffer, doles out cupcakes to his class.Albert gives a cupcake to each student he likes, skipping the one he doesn't."I like you, have a cupcake.

I like you, have a cupcake," Albert says until he comes across a girl he doesn't like."Uuuugh..." he groans before continuing, "I like you, have a cupcake" .For this new meme, people use the sound to list things they like, and things they don't.They'll list two things they like and when they get to Albert's groan, name the thing in the category they abhor.The trend currently has 512,000 videos associated with the sound.The video to launch the trend was by @chrisevanssonsgf, who rated Captain America's Chris Evans different facial hairstyles.The video to launch the trend was by @chrisevanssonsgf, who rated Captain America's Chris Evans different facial hairstyles.The video to launch the trend was by @chrisevanssonsgf, who rated Captain America's Chris Evans different facial hairstyles.She rated his buzzcut, full beard and long hair highly, but she was not a fan of Evans with a mustache.She rated his buzzcut, full beard and long hair highly, but she was not a fan of Evans with a mustache.She rated his buzzcut, full beard and long hair highly, but she was not a fan of Evans with a mustache