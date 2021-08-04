Supermom demonstrates how she manages to take triplet toddlers to Costco all by herself

This TikTok parent showed how she manages to go on a solo Costco run with triplets, and it’s so impressive!.AnneMarie (@annemarie_plus_3) is a TikToker who is “raising an army of 3 year olds,” according to her TikTok bio.In two TikTok videos, AnneMarie shared exactly how she manages a solo Costco run with her triplets.In the first video, AnneMarie buckles her triplets into their car seats, .drives to Costco, places the triplets in a shopping cart, and goes about her shopping as the triplets patiently snack on candies.The second video, meanwhile, shows how much work it takes for AnneMarie to unload her car once she arrives home.In order to get both the triplets and the groceries into the house, AnneMarie starts by opening the car’s passenger doors so she can keep an eye on the triplets at all times.Then, she opens the trunk and begins placing bags of groceries in a foldable wagon beside the car.Once the cart is loaded, AnneMarie pushes it towards the house, lifts it up the 2 front steps, and pushes it through the front door.Leaving the wagon full of groceries just inside the doorway of her house, AnneMarie returns to the car and begins unloading the triplets.The video ends as she helps the toddlers up the front steps and through the open front door."Wow props to you, not many moms can handle this!!" commented a viewer