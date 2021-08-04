Watch Jim Frangione narrate J.R. Ward's CLAIMED!

Watch J.R.

Ward's longtime audiobook narrator Jim Frangione read an excerpt from her latest Black Dagger Brotherhood tale, CLAIMED.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3ePDSpM A heart-pounding new series set in the Black Dagger Brotherhood world, about a scientist fighting to save the gray wolves—and getting caught in a deadly trap herself...