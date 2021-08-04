Mexico sues U.S. gun firms, seeks $10 bln

The Mexican government on Wednesday presented a civil lawsuit against several weapons manufacturers in a U.S. court, alleging negligent business practices that caused damage in Mexico, according to a foreign ministry document seen by Reuters.

The civil suit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock Incorporated; Sturm, Ruger & Company and others knew their business practices generated illegal arms trafficking in Mexico, the document said.

Mexican officials said on Wednesday that Mexico is seeking compensation for damages, which are estimated at as much as $10 billion.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been prioritizing tackling the flow of illicit arms from the United States into Mexico, which has seen record-high homicide rates in recent years.