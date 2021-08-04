Security footage reveals who has been opening family's front door nightly

Revealing front door footage from a family's security camera has gone viral, and TikTok can't stop cracking up.Mandie Starets (@muziksmama) gained over 200,000 views when she posted the hilarious video to her TikTok.As Mandie explains with on-screen text, she had been "grounding the kids for months" for leaving the front door open.However, the family's security camera eventually revealed the hilarious truth: it was their clever cat, Alfy, all along!.In the footage, we see Alfy stroll up to the front door, reach up to the handle and casually let himself in, as if he'd been doing it for ages — which, presumably, he has!.Mandie referred to the situation as a "#momfail" in her caption — but hopefully, when the kids see who the actual culprit was, they'll have a good laugh about the situation too.TikTokers shared their reactions to the funny footage in Mandie's comment section."You better spoil those kids and apologize!" one user laughed