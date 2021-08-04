Toddler is convinced her dad is Heath Ledger in adorable TikTok

TikTok dad Zeth and his 2-year-old Saylor have become internet sensations.Now, the father's long, shaggy blond hair has fans comparing him to the late actor Heath Ledger.To set the record straight, Zeth enlisted the help of Saylor to see if the comparison held up."I don't know about that.

Let's ask Saylor," Zeth said when someone commented he looked like Ledger .Zeth showed Saylor a couple of photos of himself at the beach ."Who's that guy?" Zeth said, showing her a photo of Ledger in A Knight's Tale."Daddy," she replied.People agreed with Saylor in more ways than one